East Algoma OPP – Sudbury Male Charged with Impaired

On April 29, 2025, at approximately 1:45 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a small silver car and spoke to the driver. An odour of alcoholic beverage was emanating from the driver’s breath and they displayed signs of alcohol impairment. Police also located an unsealed bottle of liquor which was accessible to the driver. After a subsequent roadside test was completed, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Kayla WALSH, 30-years-old, from Sudbury was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 12, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.