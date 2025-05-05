Breaking News

Monday Morning News – May 5

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3.
  • Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tuesday Night – Cloudy with 40 % chance of showers. Low zero.

News Tidbits:

  • Traffic delays continue on Montreal River Hill and at Alona Bay. Please drive with care.
  • We went from flooding closing highways to forest fires. SUD001, 4ha fire started May 4, 2025 at 5:05 p.m. The fire closed, and went to one lane due to smoke. The highway is open at this time, and firefighting continues.
  • More than 250 municipal leaders from across Northern Ontario are in North Bay  as the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) hosts its annual Northeastern Ontario Municipal Conference from May 5 to 7
  • The Eta Aquarids — one of two showers from Halley’s Comet—is expected to peak on the night of May 5-6.
  • Those who are looking for a bargain – today is Bag Day at the United Church Thrift Shop!

 

