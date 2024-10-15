Tuesday Morning News – October 15

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries or drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- Three new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Sunday, October 13:
- Sault Ste. Marie 20 (SAU020) is a 0.6 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located approximately 4 kilometres west of Mount Lake.
- Sault Ste. Marie 21 (SAU021) is a 0.1 hectare fire that is not under control. It is located 3.5 kilometers west of Davieaux Lake.
- Sault Ste. Marie 22 (SAU022) is a 1 hectare fire located approximately 1 kilometer northeast of Bearhead lake. It is not under control.
- At the time of this update, there are 12 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 3 are not under control, 1 is under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region except for areas with a high hazard over Espanola, Thessalon, Wenebegon River Provincial Park and south of Gooderham.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma University announced that Dr. Paulette Steeves (Cree-Métis) has received a prestigious grant as part of the Ontario Agri-Food Research Initiative. The project, Enhancing Northern Horticulture through Terra Preta and Indigenous Wisdom for Sustainable Soil Health in Northern Ontario, represents a groundbreaking collaboration between Algoma University, the Food Bank Farm, Niigaaniin, and the Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN). This innovative research project will explore the potential of Terra Preta, a nutrient-rich soil developed by Indigenous Amazonian communities, to enhance horticultural productivity in Northern Ontario. The collaboration will combine Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge with modern scientific methods, aiming to create sustainable agricultural practices that can be applied in local communities.
- If you are travelling to the Soo, be careful around the Mile Hill. Another moose was hit Monday night.
- Thanks to Canadian Tire – Wawa who has very generously donated to the Wawa Community the gift of FREE public skating every Friday (6-7 p.m.) and Sunday (3-4 p.m.)!
