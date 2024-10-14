Premier Ford Shares Thanksgiving Greetings

Today, Premier Doug Ford issues the following statement on Thanksgiving:

“This Thanksgiving, I want to extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating this holiday across Ontario as we take stock and give thanks for the blessings of the past year.

Ontario is a place of incredible natural beauty. Our cities and towns are bustling with culture, innovation and a spirit of community, and our lakes, forests and rivers are unmatched. I encourage everyone who is able to take the time to appreciate how blessed we are to live here and consider how we can give back to our communities and those less fortunate.

During this harvest season, I especially want to thank the farmers and agricultural workers who feed our province and have helped make it so productive and prosperous. I also want to thank the essential workers who keep our province running smoothly, including health-care workers, first responders and so many others.

However you are marking the day, I wish you all a heartfelt and happy Thanksgiving.”