North East OPP – Fall Water Safety

On September 28, 2024, the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Snowmobile, All Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement (S.A.V.E.) Team were called to assist a vessel-in-distress on Lake Nipissing that was carrying two occupants. Fortunately, the occupants were safe upon police arrival and the water filled vessel was towed to shore.

Weather, Water and Wave conditions quickly change during autumn season adventures. With increasing cooler weather and shorter daytime hours, there are additional safety risks to consider prior to departure.

OPP emphasize the importance of safety equipment and wearing your Personal Flotation Device (PFD), which can make unexpected mishaps survivable. A lifejacket is your best defence against cold-water shock. Hypothermia is a particularly significant risk this time of year.

Do not consume alcohol or drugs prior to or during water adventures. When operating a vessel impaired you endanger yourself and others. Impaired is impaired – whether it’s on the road, water or trail.

Should you be enjoying various paddle sports this fall, consider proper swimwear, research dry suits for colder water and understand the risks of hypothermia by preparing ahead of time. It takes moments for fine motor skills to be reduced and this can lead to more serious consequences.

Boaters and others working and playing near water need to remember that the colder the water is, the less rescue time there is!

Take time to review the various safety resources that are made available from Transport Canada – Marine Safety not limited to:

· Safe Boating Guide

· Pleasure Craft Operator Card

· Choosing the right lifejacket

· Cold Water Safety – Cold Water Shock

· Preparing to operate your vessel

· Canoe/Kayak Safety

Link:

https://tc.canada.ca/en/marine-transportation/marine-safety/boating-safety