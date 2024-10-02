Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with impaired after getting stuck in ditch

On September 28th,2024 at approximately 8:47 p.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that had left the road and become stuck in the ditch. Investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages, the driver was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

Dean MAYHEW, 53, of Dawson Creek, British Columbia was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The accused’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 13th, 2024.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.