Ontario Commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day

Premier Doug Ford and Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, released the following statement in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day:

“Today, people in Ontario and across Canada are observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The painful legacy of Indian Residential Schools has resulted in ongoing, intergenerational trauma for Survivors, their families and Indigenous communities.

As Ontarians, it is important that we continue to deepen our collective understanding, to honour those who survived and remember the thousands of children who did not make it home.

On September 30th, we also recognize Orange Shirt Day inspired by Phyllis Webstad’s experience as a Survivor from the Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation. The Orange Shirt Society encourages people to wear orange to spread awareness of the multigenerational impacts that the Indian Residential School system continues to have on Indigenous people, and to show support for the healing journey of Survivors and their families.

On this important day, we are asked to take a moment to acknowledge those in Indigenous communities who are leading the difficult, traumatic work around Indian Residential School Burial Investigations.

Today and everyday, we are committed to joining you on the path towards meaningful reconciliation.”