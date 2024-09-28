Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing this evening and dissipating before morning. Low 9.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 13 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 4 are under control and 9 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region. There is a large area showing a high hazard from Caramat to east of Hearst and to north of the Poplar River.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t Forget… The Wawa Sno-Riders are holding an Open House at the shop (28 High Falls Road) from 11-3. Everyone is invited to come out and see what is happening with the groomed trails in our area, and enjoy a BBQ and Bonfire.
- Congratulations to Alison and Matt Barbeau. They won the grand prize in SSM’s Group Health Centre Trust Fund’s inaugural Breast Health Bunkie Lottery. They chose the $60,000 Bunkie Package as their grand prize (a $20,000 Rockwood 160 bunkie from Bunkie Life, plus an additional $40,000 in cash to assist with construction and furnishing costs). The other option as a grand prize was a $50,000 cash prize.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Fog Advisory – Lifted - September 28, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – September 28 - September 28, 2024
- Friday Morning News – September 27 - September 27, 2024