Joint Statement by Premier Ford and Minister Mulroney to Commemorate Franco-Ontarian Day

As Ontario marks Franco-Ontarian Day, Premier Doug Ford and the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs, issued the following statement:

“Franco-Ontarian Day is an opportunity to reflect upon and celebrate our province’s thriving Francophone community, whose rich cultural heritage has helped shape Ontario’s history. Building on this strong foundation, Francophones continue to make significant contributions to our province’s diversity and prosperity through their expertise, innovation, culture and language.

Our government is dedicated to advancing our Francophonie, as demonstrated by our ongoing work to expand French-language services and support Francophone economic growth. The Franco-Ontarian flag, the official symbol for our community in Ontario, now flies proudly at Queen’s Park; we’re investing in programs to help Francophone entrepreneurs start and grow businesses; and, for the first time in 35 years, we modernized the French Language Services Act, improving access to quality services in French. These actions have strengthened French-language services, opened new opportunities for Francophone businesses and promoted Francophone economic development at home and abroad.

On this Franco-Ontarian Day, we encourage everyone to join us in celebrating Ontario’s francophone community.

Happy Franco-Ontarian Day. Bon Jour des Franco-Ontariens et des Franco-Ontariennes!”