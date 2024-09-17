Tuesday Morning News – September 17

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this morning then sunny. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 14 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 3 are not under control, 2 are being held, 1 is under control and 8 are being observed. In the area: Chapleau 14 (CHA014) is a 0.3 hectare wildland fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located east of Fraser Lake in Mississagi River Provincial Park. There is one FireRanger crew committed to this fire. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region. There is an area of extreme fire hazard around Greater Sudbury and an area of low fire hazard around Attawapiskat.
News Tidbits:
- If you are in the Soo this weekend, watch the skies – The Snowbirds, will be performing on the Sault Ste. Marie waterfront this Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.
- Congratulations to Tatum Naveau of Gogama, whose story, “How Little Moose Grew Out His Antlers,” won the 2024 James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award Recipients (Indigenous senior On-Reserve). “How Little Moose Grew Out His Antlers,” is a timeless tale about fitting in. The main character is ridiculed for looking different, but his friend teaches him to like himself, however he looks.
