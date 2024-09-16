Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Traffic stop results in impaired and drug charges

On September 12, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police stopped a grey pickup truck with a cracked windshield. The driver also had a suspended driver’s license and drugs in their possession.

Brandon FOURNIER, 25-years-old, of Spanish was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine
  • Driving while under suspension (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 14, 2024.

