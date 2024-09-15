Wawa Fire called to former Polish Hall

Wawa Fire was called to the former Polish Hall just before 11 p.m. this evening. Firefighters entered the building via the side entrance, although there was no visible smoke from any windows or doors at first. SE OPP Wawa was at the scene.

There were a number of people in the parking lot, although it is unknown if they came from the building or not.

After about 45 minutes into the call, all lights have been turned on in the main floor, and the front door was open. Firefighters were observed carrying a large fan to ventilate the building. There was an amount of smoke in the building.

As of 12:30 p.m. firefighters were still ventilating the building.