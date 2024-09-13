Celebration of Life: Betty May Gaudette

Betty’s Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
Family and friends can gather at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 Wawa from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. to honour her presence in our lives. We will be encouraging attendees to share stories of how Betty made a positive impact on their lives, as she was special to so many of us.
Private family interment will be held prior.
