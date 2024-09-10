Tuesday Morning News – September 10

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 13.
- There are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region with an area of high hazard in the Far North.
- One of my most favourite voices and actors has died. James Earl Jones, The Voice of Mufasa and Darth Vadar will live on in video, but will create no more. He died at his home with his family at the age of 93.
- A search began yesterday for the wreckage of a Beechcraft Queen Air, and the three occupants, pilot Robert Carew, co-pilot Gordon Jones and graduate student Velayudh Krishna who were traveling to Lake Superior from Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 23, 1968. They were collecting data on temperature and water radiation for the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Some wreckage: two blue, upholstered seats and pieces of aluminum that washed up on shore 12 miles west of Hancock, Michigan, but the aircraft and bodies were not recovered. Over the next week the Armada 8, a robotic ship will scan a 20-square-mile area looking for anomalies, that scuba divers will take a closer look at while respecting the knowledge that it may be a gravesite.
