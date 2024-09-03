Celebration of Life – Kathleen “Kathy” Moore nee Woods

Please join us for The Celebration of Life for Kathleen “Kathy” Moore at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Kathleen (Kathy) Margaret (Woods) Moore in her 87th year, at the Ottawa General Hospital, on Monday, August 5th, 2024. Beloved wife of the love of her life, of 68 years, William (Bill). Loving mother of Billy (late Monique), Jaynie Gibson (Jim), and John (Donna).

Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery – 11:00 a.m.

Celebration of Life – 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.