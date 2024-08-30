East Algoma OPP – Theft Charges Laid after Break & Enter

On August 29, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a rail scrap yard on Highway 17 in the village of Spragge.

The suspect had loaded scrap metal in a trailer from the rail yard and a struggle ensued between the complainant and the suspect. While waiting for police the complainant then tried to box in the suspect vehicle and was unsuccessful as the suspect vehicle drove through a fence and fled the scene eastbound on Highway 17.

Later that evening, police received another call for service reporting that the suspect from earlier was hit in the head with a small green propane cylinder during a physical altercation in Spragge and was now parked at a parking lot at the west end of the Town of Spanish. Upon police arrival the accused was arrested at 10:00 p.m., and the galvanized trailer was located on Waterfalls Road and towed to Blind River.

As a result, Michael SCHELL, 38 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Theft over $5000

Mischief -destroys or damages property

Dangerous operation

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 3, 2024.