WFD Called to Small Fire on the Old Tote Road

Early yesterday evening, the Wawa Fire Department was called for visible smoke along the powerlines just north of Michipicoten River Village (The Mission). A small fire was discovered in the ditch between the Old Tote Road and the powerline. Firefighters used water from the tanker to extingish the fire. They worked for just over an hour before declaring the fire out, and leaving the scene.

This fire was man made.

