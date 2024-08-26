Schreiber OPP – Stolen Tractor Trailer Recovered

On August 26, 2024 approximately 11:00am officers from the Schreiber OPP were contacted by a trucking company as one of their tractor trailers were stolen from Saskatchewan over the weekend. The companies GPS showed the vehicle on Lakeshore Road, near Schreiber. Officers located the parked tractor trailer with the driver inside, the lone male was arrested without incident.

The driver, Lee BOUTILIER, 41 years of Red Deer, Alberta has been charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with;

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5,000, Sec 355(a)CC

He is being held in custody, awaiting a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice.

Schreiber OPP asks anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.