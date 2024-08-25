Saturday at the Derby

You couldn’t have asked for a better day on the lake. The sun was bright and there was little wind. The only problem was the extremly high bar that has been set – a 35.1 pound salmon is first, and all ten spots are 29 pounds or more.
That means for anglers that your beautiful fish must now weigh over 29 pounds to make the leaderboard, a top 10 fish… and even worse, perhaps must be over 32 pounds to make a Top 3 Salmon! The bar is less for Lake Trout – a 7lb lake trout will take first at this time.
Good luck to all anglers today!
Salmon Leaderboard – end of fishing Saturday
|Team
|Weight
|Day
|1
|91
|35.10
|Saturday
|2
|69
|33.85
|Saturday
|3
|56
|32.55
|Friday
|4
|57
|32.55
|Saturday
|5
|81
|31.80
|Saturday
|6
|48
|31.65
|Saturday
|7
|61
|30.90
|Friday
|8
|92
|30.85
|Friday
|9
|78
|29.05
|Friday
|10
|89
|29.00
|Friday
|11
|16
|28.90
|Friday
|12
|4
|28.65
|Friday
|13
|88
|28.60
|Friday
Lake Trout Leaderboard – end of fishing Saturday
|Team
|Weight
|Day
|1
|62
|6.95
|Friday
|2
|13
|6.85
|Saturday
|3
|73
|6.30
|Saturday
