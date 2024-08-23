East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges Laid, Cash Seized

On August 21, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver travelling eastbound on Highway 17 from the Town of Iron Bridge.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police observed the eastbound car and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 east of the Town of Algoma Mills. While speaking to the driver police determined the driver was impaired by drug and was arrested. The passenger failed to identify and was arrested.

Police searched the car and located a small amount of suspected marihuana readily available, over $23,000 in Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the driver Kevin NYADU, 30 years-of-age from Kitchener was charged with:

Operation while impaired-drugs

Possession of proceeds of property crime over $5000

Drive motor vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The passenger, Manasseh TUTU OSEI, 30 years-of-age from Oakville was charged with: Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime-over $5000

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 3, 2024.