Wheels and Waves!

The Lady Dunn Health Centre is launching its latest fundraising campaign this weekend at the Wawa Salmon Derby. This is the first time the Foundation has raffled such a large prize package and fingers are crossed for its success. Every dollar raised goes to supporting the Lady Dunn Health Centre with purchases or upgrades of capital equipment. The

needs are greater than ever.

There are 2 great prizes;

Polaris Ranger SP570 with roof, mesh doors, winch and rearview mirror valued at

$25,000

$25,000 16 ft MirroCraft boat, 15 hp Yamaha motor and Easy Haul trailer valued at $15,000

Proudly sponsored by Back Country Motorsports and Marine and Buck’s Marina; both prizes will be on display at the Derby, along with tickets for purchase. For only $20 you will have the opportunity to win one of these terrific prizes.

The draw will take place May 1, 2025 just in time for fishing season. Look for us when you’re at the marina enjoying all the derby has to offer.

Put your wheels in motion and make some waves Wawa!

Remember that it is your generous hearts that give us all a healthy future.