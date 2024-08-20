East Algoma OPP – Stolen Vehicle Located, Driver Arrested

On August 16, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to suspicious vehicle/driver that pulled into a driveway of a local business on Highway 17 in the Town of Iron Bridge.

The car had left in an eastbound direction on Highway 17 and was later travelling 40 kph in a 70 kph zone on Causley Street in Town of Blind River with police initiating a traffic stop.

A query revealed the car was stolen and the driver was subsequently arrested. The North East Canine Unit assist with the search of the vehicle and located over three grams of suspected crystal meth (estimated street value of $300).

As a result, Kulwinder SINGH, 29 years-of-age from Winnipeg was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of a schedule I substance-methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 3, 2024.

Edmonton Police Service were notified that the vehicle was recovered in Blind River.