East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made after Family Dispute

On August 17, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and North East Canine Unit responded to a family dispute on Maple Ridge Road in the community of Thessalon First Nation.

Police attended the residence and a query revealed that the unwanted family member had an outstanding bench warrant and fled on police. Later, on this date, the OPP received another call for service and were advised the family member had returned to the residence and at approximately 10:00 a.m., police made an arrest.

As a result, William SIMON, 38 years-of-age from Thessalon First Nation was charged with:

Failure to comply with undertaking

Obstruct peace officer

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 3, 2024.