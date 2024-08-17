Premier Doug Ford Makes Changes to Cabinet

Premier Doug Ford has named Jill Dunlop as the new Minister of Education and Nolan Quinn as the new Minister of Colleges and Universities. Kevin Holland has joined Cabinet as the new Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Graham McGregor has joined Cabinet as the new Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform as part of the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

“With these changes, our government remains focused on rebuilding Ontario’s economy and protecting public safety as we deliver better jobs and bigger paycheques for workers in every part of the province,” said Premier Ford. “I’m thrilled to recognize Jill, Nolan, Kevin and Graham for their leadership and know they will each work tirelessly to serve the people of Ontario.”

Todd Smith has resigned as Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Todd for his many years of service to our government, our province and our party,” said Premier Ford. “He leaves politics with a record that he can be incredibly proud of, including and especially fixing the previous government’s energy policies and bringing electricity prices down for hardworking families and businesses. Todd will always be a friend and I can’t wait to watch his every success as he starts this next chapter of his life.”