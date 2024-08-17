MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA

Full Time Employment Opportunity

F/T Administrative Assistant – Pro Shop

The Municipality of Wawa seeks a self-motivated, flexible individual to fill the role of Pro Shop – Administrative Assistant within the Department of Community Services and Tourism. Reporting to the Director of Community Services and Tourism, the successful candidate will be Responsible for the delivery of administrative supports to the department including customer service, sales and accounting for department activities, and organization of digital and physical data related to department activities. They play a role in all department activities. Salary and benefits are in accordance with the Non-Union Support Staff Agreement. Range is $28-30 / hr.

Areas of responsibilities include:

Be a personal contact for all customers of the Community Centre, and provide access to all information, services & equipment needed for the use of the facility or community recreation programs.

Maintain a good working knowledge of Municipal programs and services, and assist members of the public in connecting with those services through diverse communication methods.

Process all facility memberships, program, and special event registration fees. Generate invoices for facility rentals and provide all forms required to the Finance department for processing.

Manage the computer membership database, providing up to date membership lists and compile and correlate statistical data and prepare a report for the Director on a monthly basis.

Responsible for processing all cash sales of the department (reception, bar, canteen) including balancing and entering information into the municipal accounting program, filing forms, and keeping financial records.

Qualifications include:

Post-secondary education in administration, or similar program, or minimum 3 years related experience.

Accomplished and proven verbal communications and customer service skills. Ability to interact positively with user groups and the general public.

Public relations skills and experience.

Proficient with computers and general computer knowledge of the Windows operating system. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Publisher, PowerPoint and Adobe Acrobat.

Strong organizational skills.

Demonstrated experience in providing administrative and clerical support and knowledge of general office procedures and practices.

Ability to discern the nature of inquiries and determine the best way to handle a task, situation or information request.

A detailed job description is available from [email protected] or call Alex Patterson at 705-856-2244 ex. 242 for further information. Qualified applicants may submit a cover letter and resume by 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2024, to:

Human Resources

Admin Assistant Pro Shop – Competition 2024-12

Email: [email protected]

The Municipality of Wawa is committed to an inclusive, barrier-free environment. Accommodations will be provided in all steps of the selection process. We thank all applicants that apply and advise that only those to be interviewed will be contacted. Personal Information gathered through this advertisement is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act. S.O. 2001, Chapter 25, and in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be only used for candidate selection for this position.