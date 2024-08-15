The 2024 Algoma Fall Festival Celebrates 52 years of Entertainment!

The Algoma Arts Festival Association is pleased to announce the 2024 Algoma Fall Festival! Our

52nd season will be celebrated with Hawksley Workman, the Barra MacNeils, Tanya Talaga and

Mike Downie and other amazing Canadian talent. The Algoma Fall Festival began in 1972 and has featured many prominent Canadian artists and performances over the years including The National Ballet of Canada, Bruce Cockburn, Natalie McMaster, Jann Arden and The Tenors.

“Fifty-two years in Sault Ste. Marie!” said Tiana Trutenko, President of the Algoma Arts Festival

Association. “Beautiful music, fantastic food and art for the soul. October is full of excellence and entertainment!”

Juno-Award winning singer-songwriter multi-instrumentalist Hawksley Workman will perform songs from his collection of 17 solo records on October 17th. Sault Ste. Marie born and raised Italian Canadian Chef Emily Richards will share a taste of selections from her best-selling cookbooks on October 18th and host Ricotta Gnocchi with Emily on October 19th. Gifted musician and songwriter Amy Sky will lead a personal song writing workshop for adults on October 17th.

Celebrate Celtic in Algoma this year with the legendary Cape Breton based family group the Barra MacNeils on October 24th. On October 25th 6 Hearts will perform their unique and captivating blend of East Coast contemporary and traditional music.

“We’re excited to continue to bring excellence in the arts to the Sault and attract visitors to our city!” said Donna Hilsinger, Executive Director. “We wouldn’t be here without the tremendous support of the business community, our volunteers and our loyal patrons.”

Tickets for all shows available starting August 19th at 9am. Full details at www.algomafallfestival.com