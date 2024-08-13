New accessible van for Wawa

The Municipality of Wawa is purchasing an accessible transit van to increase transit services for the community.

The federal government is investing $161,980 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Municipality of Wawa is contributing $40,496. Mayor Melanie Pilon explained that “The RTSF funding will be used to purchase a new accessible Wawa Transit Van which will ensure the Municipality is able to offer an accessible and affordable public transportation option to residents in Wawa, especially those requiring mobility assistance. On behalf of the residents of Wawa, I am grateful and thank the Federal Government for making this important investment in our community.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities said, “Public transit helps make lives easier for everyone. We’re proud to make this investment that will help residents of Wawa get where they need to go, safely and conveniently.”