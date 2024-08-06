Moore, Kathleen (Kathy) nee Woods

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother – Kathleen (Kathy) Margaret (Woods) Moore in her 87th year, at the Ottawa General Hospital, on Monday, August 5th, 2024. Beloved wife of the love of her life, of 68 years, William (Bill). Loving mother of Billy (late Monique), Jaynie Gibson (Jim), and John (Donna).

Cherished Grandmother of Kathleen (David), Kenneth, Craig (Lorna), Anna, William (Paige), and Martin. Great Grandmother of Ella, Faith, Ethan and Andrew.

Loving sister of Doug Woods (Elizabeth), late Morley Woods, Peter Woods (Dorothy), and Barry Woods (Joan). Dear daughter of the late Fannie and Stanley Woods. Aunt of many and great aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was fondly known as Mam to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and to so many others that were fortunate to experience her love and care. She loved unconditionally, and even in her last day remained upbeat and positive to ensure those around her were smiling.

Kathy was born in Gore Bay (Manitoulin Island), Ontario, on March 7th, 1937. Kathy moved to Wawa in 1953 where she attended Michipicoten High School. Kathy married and raised her three children in Wawa. After 62 years of living in Wawa, Bill and Kathy moved to Parry Sound and resided there until July 2024 before moving to Carp.

Kathy was a “hockey” mom for many years, and she also had the opportunity to coach girls hockey team. Kathy loved to knit; you could expect a pair of socks or a sweater at Christmas. Kathy was a compassionate listener and would offer her comfort and support to anyone in need, followed by a quick-witted joke to break the ice. She was a baker extraordinaire with many specialties including butter tarts, cinnamon buns, and homemade bread; but she was most well known for her chocolate chippers.

The family would like to thank the exceptional team of nurses and doctors of the Ottawa General Hospital for their wonderful care during her stay.

At Kathy’s request there will be no service. Cremation took place at Kelly Funeral Home, Kanata, ON. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery (Wawa, Ontario) on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life (details to follow).