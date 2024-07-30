Ontario Marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General, released the following statement:

“Today is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about human trafficking, recognize the courage of victims and survivors and acknowledge the vital work being done to end this heinous crime. This year’s theme, ‘Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking,’ reminds us that many victims and survivors are minors.

Human trafficking is a deplorable crime that violates our most basic human rights and freedoms and often targets some of our most vulnerable populations, including children and youth. Perpetrators use manipulative and abusive tactics to prevent victims from leaving or seeking help. That is why our government is taking decisive action through Ontario’s Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy to raise awareness, protect victims, intervene early, support survivors and hold offenders accountable.

We have invested more than $307 million in initiatives to empower frontline service providers, support survivors in their healing and give law enforcement the tools and resources they need to bring traffickers to justice. We are also enhancing the protection and support of minors through targeted efforts, including raising awareness among children and youth, implementing critical intervention models like Children at-Risk of Exploitation ( CARE ) Units and providing dedicated support for survivors under the age of 16.

We are currently reviewing Ontario’s Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy and engaging with community partners, including law enforcement, service agencies, educators, and Indigenous communities and organizations to help strengthen Ontario’s approach to prevent and address human trafficking.

We must all work together to protect Ontario’s most vulnerable populations from being trafficked and support survivors. We are grateful to all the community partners, frontline workers and advocates across the province who fight for human rights every day. Our government continues to support the work of these dedicated agencies and individuals so that we can bring an end to human trafficking in our province.”

If you or someone you know may be at risk, or to find information and supports, call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

SOURCE: Children, Community and Social Services