Hwy 17 – Collision at Ranwick Uranium Mine

The highway has been reopened.

Wawa-news has been advised that the highway is open to one lane.

ON511 is advising that a collision on Hwy 17 at Ranwick Uranium Mine Road has all lanes closed. (Ranwick Uranium Mine is at the top of the Montreal River Hill on the east side of the highway, and was in operation from the 1950s to the 1980s and produced uranium for nuclear power plants. It later became a tourist attraction, but has been closed for many years.)

SE OPP were seen leaving Wawa, headed south.