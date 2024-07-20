DAWSON, Nona Mae

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother – Nona Mae (Vallee) Dawson, at the Lady Dunn Long Term Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Shelley Greenwood (Rick). Cherished Grandmother of Teddy (Saber), the late Adam, Brian (Paige), and Great Grandmother of Sophie, Abel and Leona. Dear sister of the late Brian, late Harold, late Vincent, Erni Lynn, Brenda, Marguerite, Charlotte, Nelda and Levis. Nona was the oldest of ten children. Dear daughter of the late Levis and Margaret Vallee. Aunt of many and great aunt of several nieces and nephews. Nona was a very hard worker and people loved her and she loved them. Nona loved being around her family and was very proud of her daughter and son-in-law’s beautiful family. She also loved children, and it showed with her volunteer work at Camp Quality. Nona and Ronald were recognized for their volunteer work with the Alzheimer’s Society with a 10-year certificate in 2011.

The family would like to thank the Lady Dunn Long Term Care Team for the wonderful care, and tremendous love shown for our Mom.

At Nona’s request there will be no services. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

Donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in her memory would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.