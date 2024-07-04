BECK, Frederick William “Fred”

Fred passed away peacefully at Amica Little Lake in Barrie, Ontario, on June 12th, 2024, three days after his 87th birthday.

A kind and gentle man, Fred will be remembered fondly for his passion for family history and lore, architecture, and for his fine hand in sketching and art. Predeceased by parents Carl and Marian Beck, wife Susan Woods, and brother Charles. Lovingly remembered by children Wendy, Gregor (Kevin), and William; stepchildren Peggy (Mitch), Cathy (Scott), and James (Eleni); and, sisters-in-law Kath and Deb. Cherished grandfather to Gabriella (Jesse), Hilary (Steven), Jackson (Morgan), Iain, and Harrison (Isabella).

Born in Penetanguishene, with early childhood in Wawa, Fred attended Upper Canada College (UCC) and then University of Toronto, where he obtained his Bachelor of Architecture degree. A Toronto resident much of his life, he was an accomplished architect who later served as UCC’s Director of Facilities Management. Energetically engaged with community and church, Fred was particularly active in later years with St. Thomas Anglican Church and in the Shanty Bay/north Simcoe County area.

The family extends sincere thanks to Ewa Frydel and the Amica Wellness and Memory Care teams for their thoughtful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgian Bay Land Trust would be welcomed. A private burial is being held. Dad will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by family and his many friends.