17,889 traffic/marine charges laid During Canada Day Week

It was a busy start to summer for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as officers conducted their Canada Day Week campaign and targeting poor behaviours on roads, waterways and trails across the province.

Sadly, one person lost their life in a boating incident over the long weekend. During the campaign which focused on seatbelt, lifejacket and helmet laws, the OPP laid 1,287 seatbelt-related charges, 96 charges for lifejacket and other marine safety equipment violations and 34 “no helmet” charges.

Among the overall 17,889 traffic/marine charges laid throughout the enforcement/education campaign (June 21-July 1, 2024) were:

Speeding: 8,421

Stunt driving: 224

Impaired driving: 447

Distracted driving: 173

The OPP thanks all drivers and passengers who kicked off the summer and celebrated the Canada Day long weekend with safety at top of mind and encourages them to continue to do so throughout the year.

The OPP is committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to reduce injuries and fatalities on more than 130,000 kilometres of roadways and close to 100,000 kilometres of waterways and trails throughout Ontario.