Between the Covers – July 3

Thank you to everyone who participated in our 70th Anniversary Literary Contest! We were very pleased with the participation! Thank you also to Barb, Carolle, Emma and Stefan who were tasked with judging all of the entries!

The winners are:

Short Story Grades 5-8 winner Scarlett Montgomery

Poetry Grade 5-8 winner Scarlett Montgomery

Short Story Grade 9-12 winner Ashton Kiddle

Poetry Grade 9-12 winner Paige Franklin

Short Story Adults winner Julia Rowe

Poetry Adults -TIED- winners Ounissa Yettou and Renee Metzner

Congratulations to all and we thank you all for your participation! (pictures will be coming soon)

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family, why not try a Family Photo Scavenger Hunt? All photos MUST be taken by team members throughout the duration of the game itself between July 10th to July 23rd, 2024. All photos must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25th, 2024. The team with the most points wins. Teams are awarded 1 point per task. Prizes will be awarded on Tuesday July 30th, 2024. Full set of rules are available at the Wawa Public Library or at wawa.olsn.ca in the Clubs Tab. A completed photo release form must be submitted to the Wawa Public Library to be eligible. All identifiable individuals must sign the release form. This is a fun family-oriented event.

Throughout the months of July and August, we are encouraging families to read, read, read! Complete any 15 squares and submit the BINGO card to the Wawa Public Library! You will have a chance to win an awesome prize package! We want to encourage family reading time so there will be an adult’s prize and a children’s prize! BINGO cards can be picked up at the Wawa Public Library or on the Website at wawa.olsn.ca. The draw will be made on August 30th, 2024 at 4pm! Good Luck to everyone and happy reading!

The Wawa Public Library is gearing up for a busy summer! Tuesday is our dedicated Day Care Day! Staff will be visiting the daycares to read stories! Every time a child participates in a reading club, they will have their name entered for the Summer’s End Prize Draw! Tuesday will also include our new Crochet Club which will be happening at the Wawa Public Library on Tuesdays from 11am-12noon. Wednesday, we have Clay Club, English Story Time and French Story Time. On Thursday we have STEAM Club and Drawing Club and Friday is Cyber Club and Game Club! Pamphlets are available at the library and schedule is posted on line. See our Summer Program Facebook Page!

New Books this week are “Funny Story” by Emily Henry, “Darling Girls” by Sally Hepworth, “An Unfinished Murder” by Jude Deveraux, “A Calamity of Souls” by David Baldacci. The new audio book this week is “The Boy Who Cried Bear” by Kelley Armstrong. En Français, nous avons “A la croisée des Chemins Tome 4 Chacun sa route” par Louise Tremblay D’essiambre.

The staff pick of the week is “Year One” by Nora Roberts.

It began on New Year’s Eve.

The sickness came on suddenly, and spread quickly. The fear spread even faster. Within weeks, everything people counted on began to fail them. The electrical grid sputtered; law and government collapsed–and more than half of the world’s population was decimated.

Where there had been order, there was now chaos. And as the power of science and technology receded, magic rose up in its place. Some of it is good, like the witchcraft worked by Lana Bingham, practicing in the loft apartment she shares with her lover, Max. Some of it is unimaginably evil, and it can lurk anywhere, around a corner, in fetid tunnels beneath the river–or in the ones you know and love the most.

As word spreads that neither the immune nor the gifted are safe from the authorities who patrol the ravaged streets, and with nothing left to count on but each other, Lana and Max make their way out of a wrecked New York City. At the same time, other travelers are heading west too, into a new frontier. Chuck, a tech genius trying to hack his way through a world gone offline. Arlys, a journalist who has lost her audience but uses pen and paper to record the truth. Fred, her young colleague, possessed of burgeoning abilities and an optimism that seems out of place in this bleak landscape. And Rachel and Jonah, a resourceful doctor and a paramedic who fend off despair with their determination to keep a young mother and three infants in their care alive.

In a world of survivors where every stranger encountered could be either a savage or a savior, none of them knows exactly where they are heading, or why. But a purpose awaits them that will shape their lives and the lives of all those who remain.

The end has come. The beginning comes next.

New Movies this week are “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire starring Kaylee Hottle and Rebecca Hall, “Ordinary Angels” by Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, “Knock at the Cabin” starring Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff and for the kids, “Migration” starring Kumail Nanjiani and Tresi Gazai.

Come on in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

D&D is back! This is such a popular program that we are now going to have a Youth group ages 9-15 and an Adult group ages 16 plus! Join our adventures into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lap blankets and shawls!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.