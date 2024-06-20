Thursday Morning News – June 20

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region. The fire hazard is moderate to high for most of the Northeast Region. Areas north of Sault Ste. Marie are showing of low fire hazard. Massey, as well as an area north of Cochrane are showing an extreme hazard.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Nishnawbe-Aski Nation (NAN) Legal Services have formalized an agreement to implement Pre-Charge Diversion programs, among other initiatives, within OPP-policed Treaty #9 communities. This collaboration allows officers in North West Region to offer restorative justice programming through the Nishnawbe-Aski Legal Services Corporation (NALSC) and, in cases of minor criminality, defer individuals from the criminal justice system to culturally relevant and community informed programming.
- CSCN is recognizing two staff members for their exceptional contributions: Mr. Gilles Richer, teacher at École St-Dominique (Sudbury), and Ms. Rébecca Langelier, teacher at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau). Rébecca Langelier is an accessible role model for students and her peers. She lives her Francophonie with pride and shares her Christian faith openly. Active in the Diocese of Hearst activities, this teacher plays a leadership role at ÉSC Trillium by organizing activities to promote Francophone culture as well as supporting the school’s student radio and student parliament. Committed to creating a welcoming space, she assists in the organization of masses and pastoral celebrations while promoting interactions between ÉSC Trillium and École Sacré-Cœur students. Ms. Langelier also encourages her students to contribute to their community by participating in the food bank efforts and singing for the Chapleau seniors. Gilles Richer stands out for his ability to create unique opportunities for his students to live their Francophone and Catholic culture.
- Ontarians have until Thursday, June 20 at 11:59 p.m. to purchase tickets for Split the Pot Lottery for the chance to be 1 of 13 winners who will take home a piece of the growing payout, now over $1,000,000! The Grand Prize draw will take place on Friday, June 21, and the winners will be announced Monday, June 24.
- Brotherhood returns to the big screen for its 5th anniversary, Thursday, June 20th at the Kingsway Theatre in Toronto. The one-night only presentation is a companion event to the rededication of the newly-restored gravesite
of the real-life Brotherhood of St. Andrew (11am, same day). Brotherhood director Richard Bell will be in attendance at both events.
