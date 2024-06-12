NDP pushes Trudeau to commit to James Bay hospital

On Tuesday, NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) called on the Liberal government respect their promise to fund the Weeneebayko Health Authority project in Moosonee.

In response Minister Hajdu stated that the prime minister is confirming funding for the project, despite seeming to walk away from it earlier this spring.

“After weeks of pushing, the NDP secured a commitment from the prime minister that his hospital will be built at the eleventh hour,” said Angus. “We welcome this commitment but need to see the funds flow as soon as possible to get shovels in the ground and this project completed.”

In May, Canada’s NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, NDP critic for Indigenous Services Lori Idlout (Nunavut) and Angus wrote to Prime Minister Trudeau calling on him to uphold his promise on getting the hospital built since it has not been upgraded since the 1950s. During that month, both Singh and Angus pressed on the prime minister in question period to act.

“We won’t stop pushing until the money actually flows so Indigenous communities can have the health care they deserve,” added Angus.