Tuesday Morning News – June 11

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- Cochrane 9 remains a 6022 hectare fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border. Five crews are committed to this fire. The fire hazard is low across most of the Northeast Fire Region with a moderate fire hazard along the eastern shore of Lake Superior and between Sault Ste. Marie, Chapleau, and west of Greater Sudbury. There are pockets of high fire hazard around Wenebegon River Provincial Park and between Lac aux Sables and Mozhabong Lake.
News Tibits:
- Congratulations to Drew Frohman! His podcast ‘Sorry about the Murder’ is charting #1 in Canada for Fiction, Apple Podcasts. It is 49 in Australia, 50 in Great Britain, and 60 in the United States! The fifth episode is now available.
- The Ontario government is investing an additional $1.8 million in the Great Lakes Local Action Fund. This program has funded many projects that have helped improve the health of the Great Lakes watershed. Eligible projects that help increase climate change resiliency and protect or improve water quality in the Great Lakes ecosystem could receive funding. The deadline to apply for project funding is 2 p.m. on September 26, 2024.
