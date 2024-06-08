Breaking News

Wawa Fire responds to Commercial Vehicle Collision South of Wawa

(photos by Luc Berthiaume)

Wawa Fire, OPP responded to a commercial vehicle collision just south of Wawa just before 8 a.m. It looks like both northbound lanes were closed on the straight stretch just before the hill before Backcountry Motorsports & Marine. There were no injuries reported.

There are traffic delays expected as the tractor and trailer will need to be removed.

