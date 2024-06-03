SSM OPP – Stolen pick-up from Sault Ste Marie located at local beach

On May 30, 2024, shortly after 8:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen grey pick-up truck that was taken earlier on this morning from a residence in Sault Ste Marie. The owner had video footage of three individuals around the pick-up truck at approximately 4:00 a.m., before it left their property. The complainant advised that the GPS in the pick-up truck showed its location parked near Lakeshore Drive within the community of Thessalon First Nation.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. police located the pick-up truck stuck in the sand at the local beach on Lakeside Drive. Two individuals were attempting to get it out of the sand and were subsequently arrested.

Police searched two suspects and the pick-up and located over 30 grams suspected crystal meth (estimated street value $3000), a small amount cocaine powder and drug paraphernalia. Later, while at Thessalon detachment police determined the passenger suspect gave a false name.

As a result, the driver Aaron WABIGWAN, 37 years-of-age from Thessalon First Nation was charged with:

Possession property obtained by crime-over $5000

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-methamphetamine

Driving while under suspension

The passenger Jessica VERDON, 29 years-of-age from London was charged with:

Possession property obtained by crime-over $5000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on May 31, 2024, and were remanded into custody.