Saturday Morning News – April 5

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Flurries beginning early this morning. Flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High +2. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -10. Wind chill -12 overnight.
- Sunday – Becoming cloudy in the morning with 60% chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -13 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Sunday Evening – Cloudy periods with 40% chance of flurries. Low -10.
News Tidbits:
- Supporters of Pierre Poilievre will be delighted to know that he will be visiting the Sault on Tuesday, April 8th. A “Canada First Rally with Pierre Poilievre” will be held at The Machine Shop. Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma Conservative candidate Hugh Stevenson is the host.
- Since Monday, March 31, five SSM PUC Powerline Technicians (PLTs) have been working tirelessly in Northern Michigan to help restore power to areas severely impacted by a recent ice storm. Despite the challenging conditions, including the use of snow machines to access remote locations, the team made significant progress in restoring power to affected customers, who treated our employees with overwhelming kindness and respect. Yesterday, two PUC PLTs departed early this morning for the Orillia area to assist with restoration efforts. Some of the crew members returning from Michigan arrived home just long enough to grab a change of clothes before heading straight to Orillia.
