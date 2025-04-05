Breaking News

Hwy 17 – Single CMV collision causes traffic delays south of Wawa – CLEARED

At 11:18 a.m. this incident was cleared.

Apr 5, 2025 at 09:42

About 65km south of Wawa (Baldhead River area), a single commercial vehicle collision has blocked the westbound lane and the shoulder of Highway 17. OPP is on scene.

As a result there may be minor traffic delays – please drive with care and be aware of emergency services.

Brenda Stockton
