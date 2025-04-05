MACDONALD, Donald “Ian”

October 18, 1941 – March 27, 2025

Donald “Ian” MacDonald, formerly of the 4th of Kenyon, Alexandria, Ontario, died peacefully at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Patricia (née Lowe) MacDonald for over 60 years. Loving father of Scott, Tonya and Tyson (Michelle) MacDonald. Adoring grandfather of Mykelti, Elijah and Maévah St-Louis, and Lachlan and Elle MacDonald. Dear son of the late John Daniel and Christena MacDonald. Dearly missed by brother Allan Joseph (Rosemary) MacDonald and nephew Andrew MacDonald.

Ian never met a stranger he didn’t consider a friend. He was a unique character with no end of stories and was unafraid to be the centre of attention. He was filled with a generous spirit and shared proudly with his family and community.

Two Funeral Masses will be held: one in Lanark and one in his childhood hometown, Alexandria.

Funeral Mass will be held on April 23, 2025, at 11 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lanark, Ontario (88 Princess Street). The family will receive visitors one hour before the Funeral Mass at the church. A reception will be held at Foy Hall across from the church immediately following the Mass.

Funeral Mass will be held on April 25, 2025, at 11 am at St. Finnan Basilica in Alexandria, Ontario (72 St. Paul Street). The family will receive visitors one hour before the Funeral Mass at the church. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Finnan’s Cemetery. A reception will be held at La Fraternité Alexandria (49 St. Paul Street) immediately following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

The Bishop’s House of Glengarry (for protection and promotion of St. Raphael’s history) at https://bishopshouse.ca University of Ottawa Heart Institute https://foundation.ottawaheart.ca/give/ Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish (Lanark, Ontario), by cheque

Editor’s Note: Ian and his wife Pat, were proud owners of the Subway in Wawa. Ian was also a valued member of the Rotary Club of Wawa – his donated Subway meatballs graced many plates at the Rotary Spaghetti Dinners. When they retired from Wawa, they left many good friends.