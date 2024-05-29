SSM OPP – Charges Laid as Two Pedestrians Suffer Severe Dog Bite Injuries

Two pedestrians suffered severe dog bites injuries at a residence on Neebish Road.

On May 25, 2024, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance from Batchewana First Nation Police Service responded to an animal complaint on Neebish Road in Laird Township.

Algoma Paramedic Services were on scene prior to police arrival and were attending to a victim with multiple dog bite wounds. This victim was operating a bicycle on Neebish Road when they were attacked by two dogs and sustained injuries to their left and right buttock, hip as well as several punctures to the left forearm, road rash to both knees, and was later transported to hospital in Richards Landing. On May 27, 2024, a well-being call was placed to the victim and police were advised that the victim had also sustained a fractured collarbone.

In a separate incident that also took place on May 25, 2024, another person who was riding a bicycle on Neebish Road, was approaching the property, and observed two dogs running aggressively towards them. The victim was attacked and fell to the ground. The victim fought the dogs off and ran across the roadway and again was attacked. Police later located the victim at their residence with significant dog bite injuries to their right arm, bicep, triceps and right buttock. The victim was also transported to hospital in Richards Landing via Algoma Paramedic Services for medical treatment.

As a result, the dog owner Nelson ALVES, 40 years of age from Laird Township was charged on May 28, 2024, with:

Owner of Dog – Fail to prevent dog from biting, attacking a person or domestic animal.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Provincial Court in Sault Ste Marie on July 3, 2024.

Also assisting with this investigation is the Algoma Public Health.