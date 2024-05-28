South Porcupine OPP – Additional Charges Laid in Weapons-Related Investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid additional charges in relation to a weapons-related investigation.

On November 1, 2023, members of the South Porcupine OPP Detachment, North East Region Crime Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit, Critical Incident Command, Crisis Negotiators, OPP Aviation, and the Hate Crime Extremism Unit of the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, executed search warrants at a residence in Westree, Unorganized Township, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Lonnie TOTMAN, age 58 from Oshawa, was arrested and charged with multiple firearms-related offences.

On April 29, 2024, as a result of the ongoing investigation, the Deputy Attorney General provided consent for the laying of the following hate crime charges:

· Willful promotion of hatred

· Advocating genocide

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins on May 28, 2024.