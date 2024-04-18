Get Ready for the 2024 City Nature Challenge!

The City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Kensington Conservancy (TKC), the Sault Naturalists and the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority (SSMRCA) are inviting area residents to participate in the 2024 City Nature Challenge, a global competition among over 450 cities around the world to make the most observations of their local plants and wildlife. This year, participants in both Algoma and Chippewa County will jointly compete as an international team with other communities around the world to gather the most observations about nature, find the most species and engage the most people from April 26 to April 29, 2024. From April 30 – May 4, 2024, make sure to complete the identification of what you found, and the results will be announced on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Participants who submit at least five (5) observations will be entered into a draw to one of two prizes, including one of two $100 Visa Gift Cards and a free membership to the Sault Naturalists. To be eligible for prizes, please sign up here so that organizers can confirm your observations for the draw.

Residents can participate on their own, or part of a series of group activities have been organized to encourage event participation, including:

Friday April 26 – 9AM Fort St. Joseph: The Kensington Conservancy will be leading an outing for City Nature Challenge participants. Click here to register.

Saturday April 27 – 10AM Finn Hill off Black Road: Sault Naturalists volunteers will assist participants to make nature observations and submit them using the iNaturalist app. Non-Sault naturalist members will be required to complete and sign the Sault Naturalists Waiver. For questions about this group activity please contact Val Walker at [email protected].

Monday April 28 – 9AM Archibald Homestead: The Kensington Conservancy will be leading an outing for City Nature Challenge participants. Click here to register.

To have your observations counted for the 2024 Sault Ste. Marie City Nature Challenge, follow these three easy steps:

Using your smart phone, download the free iNaturalist app from the App Store or Google Play and create an account; From April 26 to April 29, open the iNaturalists app on your smart phone, click Observe and take a picture of any WILD plant, animal, or any other evidence of life found within the city OR make a recording of its sound (i.e. bird songs); For each photo, look to see that a location is displayed, if not, note the location. Press Share at the bottom of the screen after each photo is taken To see your observations, press Projects (bottom corner) while in the iNaturalist app and search for “City Nature Challenge 2024: Algoma District, ON, Canada & Chippewa County, MI, USA · iNaturalist Canada”

Photos should be clear and full frame. Visit the City Nature Challenge FAQ page at www.citynaturechallenge.org for instructions and tips.

The City Nature Challenge was started in 2016 as a competition between the City’s of Los Angeles and San Francisco, and has grown into an international event, motivating people around the world to find and document wildlife. Run by the Community Science teams at the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM), the City Nature Challenge is an annual global BioBlitz.