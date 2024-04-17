Wawa & Area Victim Services – Administrative Support & Front-Line Crisis Responder Position

Administrative Support and Front-Line Crisis Responder Position

Wawa and Area Victim Services provides immediate, short-term, practical and emotional support to victims of crime and tragic events primarily at the request of our community partners. We are seeking an individual who will fulfill two primary roles – one as a Administrative Support (bookkeeping, filing, remittances) and as a front-line crisis responder dealing with clients in difficult situations.

Bilingual – able to speak both English and French fluently (preferred)

Able to obtain a Police Vulnerable Persons Check (necessary)

Able to deal respectfully and supportively with clients in crisis situations in an empathetic, non-judgemental manner

Able to maintain confidentiality

Able to work closely in a team environment

Able to juggle competing priorities

Able to fulfill 24 hour on-call duties in a 3-week rotation

A valid driver’s license and a clean driving record

Other assets that will be considered:

Familiarity with SAGE accounting

Familiarity with Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Familiarity with Social Media applications

This position is a full time (30 hours per week) position.

6% (3 weeks) vacation taken during current year

5% flexible benefit

Rate of pay is commensurate with education and experience.

Expected start date: Mid-June 2024

Please forward your letter of application and resumé to Beverly Boyd, Executive Director at Wawa and Area Victim Services, P.O. Box 1824, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0 or email to [email protected] by April 30, 2024. As we no longer have a website please call (705) 856-7852 if you have any questions. Only those chosen for an interview will be contacted.