RFP 2024-07 Supply and Install Digital Communication Devices at MMCC

SUPPLY AND INSTALL
DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS DEVICES
at the
MICHIPICOTEN MEMORIAL COMMUNITY CENTRE

 

Issue Date:       Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Closing Date:   Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 12:00 noon

Contact:             Alex Patterson, Director

                            Department of Community Services and Tourism

 

Municipality of Wawa
40 Broadway Ave, PO Box 500
Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Telephone 705-856-2244 Ext. 242
Fax 705-856-1494
Email: [email protected]

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL RFP 2024-07

RFP 2024-07 MMCC Digital Communications

 

