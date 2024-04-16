Tickets On Sale for Thunder Bay LitFest 2024 – Featuring Guy Gavriel Kay!

Tickets to Northwestern Ontario Writer’s Workshop (NOWW) are on sale for the many events involved in LitFest 2024 taking place in Thunder Bay, on May 10-11th, 2024.

“It’s a busy weekend,” says NOWW president, Heather Dickson. “We have two book signings, two interactive writers’ salons, a public reading, a book fair/literary market, and a gala dinner! It’s a bit of a new twist on our usual format, and there’s already an incredible buzz! We’re all very excited to see how it rolls out!”

The guest author for the weekend is international best-selling author, Guy Gavriel Kay. Kay has written 16 novels, including A Brightness Long Ago, Children of Earth and Sky, and the recent All the Seas of the World. He also worked with J.R.R. Tolkien’s son, Christopher, to bring the legendary work, The Silmarillion, to light posthumously.

Friday, May 10:

Kay will be at Entershine Bookshop (Algoma St.) from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for a Book Signing,

Definitely Superior Art Gallery (Cumberland Street North) from 6:30 p.m. for a public reading and Meet ‘n Greet.

Saturday, May 11:

Kay will participate in 2 Writers Salons at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Baggage Building Arts Centre (Pre-Registration required),

book signing at Indigo (Memorial Ave.) at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Keynote Speaker for the Literary Contest Gala Dinner at Mariner’s Hall at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a Book Fair & Literary Market (Baggage Building Arts Centre – Marina) featuring over 20 authors, publishers, artists, and organizations running from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the BBAC.

“The itinerary is on the website,” says Dickson. “And while some of the events are open to the public, a few of them are

limited, interactive, and therefore, require tickets. We welcome anyone interested in books and/or writing to check out

the schedule and see how they can join us in this celebration of Northwestern Ontario talent and all things literary.”