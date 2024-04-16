Margaret is asking for your support – Regional Canada Empowerment Pageant

A local Wawa woman will be participating in a Canada-wide Empowerment Pageant to be held in Sudbury, Ontario, April 25-27, 2024.

Margaret Davidson was born and raised here in Wawa, and it most definitely her home. She lives and works here with her husband Richard and her two young children, Dalton and Ember.

The Mrs. Ms. Regional Canada Empowerment Pageant is not a Beauty Pageant, but rather an empowerment and self-development program for women 25+ from all over the country. The pageant, in its lifetime so far, has raised over $400,000 for their official charity, NOFCC – Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer.