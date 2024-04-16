Embark on an Adventure: Win a Fly-In Fishing Trip for Two

The thrill of the wild beckons as the Bushplane Museum proudly announces the launch of its exclusive raffle, offering participants the chance to win an unforgettable fly-in fishing escapade for two to Errington’s Wilderness Island. Donated by Errington’s Wilderness Island and Hawk Air. This extraordinary adventure promises to be an experience of a lifetime.

Nestled a mere 20 minutes away by floatplane from Hawk Junction, Errington’s Wilderness Island awaits the lucky winners with open arms. The winner and their guest will soar through the skies aboard Hawk Air’s chartered flight, immersing themselves in the beauty of Ontario’s pristine wilderness en route to their secluded destination.

Upon arrival, the expanse of Wabatongushi Lake will unfold before their eyes. Renowned for its abundant aquatic life, this haven boasts 10,000 acres of shimmering waters, with over 70 enchanting islands, secluded bays, and hidden sandbars. With its rocky reefs, shallow weed beds, and plentiful fish, including walleye, northern pike, perch, and whitefish. Wabatongushi Lake offers the perfect natural habitat for anglers of all levels.

The adventure continues as the winners are whisked away to a remote fishing lodge nestled on a 10-acre wilderness island at the north end of the lake. Surrounded by untamed beauty, they will relish in the tranquillity of their surroundings while indulging in the thrill of world-class fishing.

This raffle presents a rare opportunity for adventure seekers to immerse themselves in the untouched beauty of Ontario’s wilderness. We are incredibly grateful to Errington’s and Hawk Air for their generous donations, enabling us to offer this once-in-a-lifetime experience to our community.

Only 2400 tickets have been printed for this exclusive raffle, making the odds of winning even more enticing. To secure your chance at this remarkable adventure, visit the Bushplane Museum today and purchase your raffle tickets.

Make sure you come into the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre to get your tickets!